• Defiance County
Commissioners met:
Defiance County commissioners had a light agenda for their Monday meeting, receiving updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter and the county prosecutor's office.
Commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Updates will follow from the Ron Cereghin, the county's maintenance supervisor, at 10 a.m.; Senior Services Director Amy Francis at 10:30 a.m. and Bruce Clevenger and Teresa Johnson of the OSU Extension Office at 11 a.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
