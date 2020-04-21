• Defiance County
Commissioners business:
Defiance County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Monday meeting, with updates from dog warden Randy Vogel and wastewater supervisor Brad Fritch.
Commissioners plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and have only one agenda item scheduled for their next regular, set for Monday.
Commissioners will hold general session at 9 a.m. that day before convening the first quarter county investment advisory meeting at 10:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.