• Defiance County

Commissioners business:

Defiance County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Monday meeting, with updates from dog warden Randy Vogel and wastewater supervisor Brad Fritch.

Commissioners plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and have only one agenda item scheduled for their next regular, set for Monday.

Commissioners will hold general session at 9 a.m. that day before convening the first quarter county investment advisory meeting at 10:30 a.m.

