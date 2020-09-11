Defiance County commissioners received a monthly update on the wastewater operations office during their meeting Thursday.
Supervisor Brad Fritch noted that his office billed out $65,556.74 while $66,279.55 was collected and expenses totaled $80,021.54 in July.
Commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Engineer Warren Schlatter is scheduled to provide his regular update at 10 a.m. before Tonya Wichman and Kim Smith of the county board of elections will provide an update on in-person voting at 10:30 p.m.
