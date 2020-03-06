Defiance County commissioners had a light agenda during their Thursday meeting which was held in Hicksville. Commissioners met with Hicksville Mayor Ron Jones.
Commissioners have five agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting, which will begin at 9:30 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to open bids on road projects with Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., discuss computers with Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith at 10:30 a.m. and receive an update from Defiance County Community Improvement Director Jerry Hayes at 11 a.m. before receiving an update from the county prosecutor’s office at 11:30 a.m. and hold a public hearing at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the issuance of hospital facilities revenue bonds.
