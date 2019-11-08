• Defiance County
Commissioners:
Defiance County commissioners held a light agenda Thursday, meeting with Engineer Warren Schlatter at the county highway garage for the annual snow plow inspection and project tour.
Commissioners will not meet Monday due to the Veterans Day holiday, but will hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the county board of elections budget.
Only one agenda item is scheduled for their regular Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general discussion. County maintenance supervisor Ron Cereghin will provide an update at 10:30 a.m.
