• Defiance County
Commissioners business:
Defiance County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Thursday meeting when they received a quarterly update from county public safety services coordinator Julie Rittenhouse.
Commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
They plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., Josh Junge of Northwest Ohio Mobility at 10:30 a.m. and Carrie Wetstein on the annual balloon fest at 11 a.m.
Commissioners also plan to meet with Ohio Auditor Keith Faber at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
