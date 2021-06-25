Defiance commissioners business:

Defiance County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Thursday meeting.

Commissioners met with their Henry County counterparts to approve annual assessments for ditches jointly maintained by the two counties.

Commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Updates are scheduled from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and the county's wastewater operations supervisor, Brad Fritch, at 10:30 a.m. before an annual joint meeting with Williams County commissioners for ditch maintenance assessments is held at 11 a.m. and the annual state audit exit conference convenes at 2 p.m.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments