• Defiance County
Commissioners business:
Defiance County commissioners handled a light agenda Monday, receiving a legal update from Russ Herman of the county prosecutor's office as the only agenda item.
Commissioners will hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday and 9 am. Thursday, but have no specific agenda topics for either meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.