Defiance County commissioners have announced that they will be bringing back their “Lunch on the Road” events to give citizens a chance to ask questions about county matters.
The next lunch is scheduled from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on June 24 at Jiggs Rootbeer Stand, 1111 Holgate Ave., in Defiance. Commissioners will have lunch at Jiggs and be available to speak with residents if they so desire.
The events had been held at various restaurants around the county such as Kissner’s in Defiance, Two Bandits in Hicksville and Marty’s in Ney. But the effort was suspended the past couple years due to the coronavirus situation.
Other county elected officials had been invited to attend as well. Occasionally some would attend, according to Commissioner Mick Pocratsky.
Generally speaking, few, if any, residents have shown up, he said, but commissioners would still like to offer the opportunity.
“What we have learned is very seldom does anybody show up, but we provide an avenue for people to come to complain to us,” he said. “We feel if nobody shows up nobody is that upset with us.”
Commissioners plan to hold the event once a month at various eating establishments throughout the county.
They announced the return of “Lunch on the Road” in a news release concerning their regular Thursday meeting.
In other business, commissioners:
• noted that Penney Nature Center — owned by the county’s soil and conservation district office — will be receiving $50,000 through the state’s capital budget. The funds will be used to make parking lot, sign and foot bridge improvements in the natural area located between Ashpacher Road and Ohio 15 in Noble Township.
• met with Kevin Hancock of the county’s soil and water conservation district office, and reviewed county ditch maintenance assessments.
• received an update from the county’s maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin.
