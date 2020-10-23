Defiance County commissioners discussed water conservation programs with a local county official during their Thursday meeting and also opened bids on an Evansport drainage project.
Kevin Hancock, maintenance administrator of Defiance County's soil and water conservative district office, provided commissioners with local participation figures for the H2Ohio program.
Launched earlier this year, the state-funded, voluntary program offers cash payments to farmland owners to undertake a variety of conservation methods aimed at reducing phosphorus levels in the Lake Erie watershed. County soil and water conservation offices were tasked with handling applications and overseeing the program within their borders.
According to Hancock, his office has 92 agreements in place with farmland owners. This covers 56,754 acres enrolled in voluntary nutrient manage plans, for a contracted amount of $1,979,525.41 with landowners.
He isn't sure about H2Ohio funding from the state in 2021.
"We do not know if the H2Ohio program will continue as of yet," he told The Crescent-News.
Hancock also reported Thursday on a separate conservation program under Ohio Senate Bill 299, passed in 2018. This legislation created the small grains and hay buffer programs to bolster watershed conservation as well.
The small grains program provides funding for landowners who harvest small grains, apply manure and sow a cover crop.
Hancock reported that the county has 24 contracts under the small grains program covering 2,102.7 acres and totaling cashing payments of $157,702.50.
Another 108 acres ($64,800) is covered in 10 contracts for the hay buffer program, which encourages year-round vegetative cover on cropland.
Hancock's report to commissioners also included information on other soil and water office initiatives.
He noted that 192 county sixth-grade students participated in a tour via Zoom, while fourth-graders from Hicksville were part of a virtual classroom to learn about soil-related topics.
Throughout the county, Hancock said, two waterways were reconstructed, two new ones built and another designed, while the county's annual tree seedling sale for 2021 will begin soon. Orders will be taken until March 19.
Also Thursday, commissioners opened bids with Austin Serna of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) on Tiffin Township trustees' drainage project in Evansport.
Bids were received from Fenson Contracting, LLC, Fort Jennings, $25,000; and Sines Excavating, LLC, Defiance, $26,700. The engineer's estimate was $27,000.
Commissioners will award a contract at a later date.
Tiffin Township Trustee Rod Rethmel told The Crescent-News that the project is the latest phase in an ongoing effort to improve surface drainage in Evansport. This phase will involve installation of 700 feet of 15-inch pipe.
Serna was on hand for the bid opening because the project is being at least partially funded with a community development block grant that MVPO will help administer.
In another matter Thursday, commissioners authorized the issuance of $76,000 in bond anticipation notes for the DeGryse Ditch project in Washington Township, north of Ney.
