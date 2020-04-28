Defiance County commissioners held the county’s first quarter investment advisory committee meeting with Treasurer Vickie Myers, Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith, Engineer Warren Schlatter and Ryan Nelson of Redtree Investment Group during their Monday session.
The committee approved the county’s investment portfolio, landfill closure portfolio and landfill post closure portfolio.
Nelson reported that interest rates remain low, and are projected to remain low for the foreseeable future. He estimated the county’s general fund interest for 2020 to be $1.1 million based on current investments, and $635,000 for 2021. He informed commissioners that many Ohio counties are cutting their 2020 budgets by up to 20%.
In another matter, commissioners were informed that the paving and patching contractor would be working in Delaware and Noble townships soon, while the Harris Road widening project is scheduled to begin Wednesday.
The county’s highway department crews will be working on culvert replacements and grading on Blanchard Road and the intersection of Canal and Powers roads.
The road work is weather permitting.
Commissioners also received a written quarterly update from the county’s soil and water conservation office.
The office completed 14 site reviews and 16 minor subdivision reviews, while annual tree sales totaled 6,775 seedlings.
The soil and water education program completed the following programs:
• Ohio wildlife animal charades for Hicksville pre-K and kindergarten.
• Ohio wildlife bat program for Noble pre-K and kindergarten.
• Pollinators program for Fairview and Holy Cross School first grades.
• Tinora science fair.
• Water quality for Tinora seventh grade.
• Soils for Defiance sixth grade and Ayersville third grade.
• Habitat for Holy Cross Early 5s through first grade.
The soil and water office also created remote education classrooms for invasive species, habitat pen pals and waste watchers, as well as Facebook readings for “The Reason for a Flower,” “Because of an Acorn,” “Animals in Winter” and “Miss Fox’s Class Goes Green.”
Commissioners received a written quarterly update for Defiance County Child Support, showing collections of $1,506,511.90 for 2,611 cases through March.
