Defiance County commissioners approved contracts for road paving and county landfill cell construction during their Monday meeting, based on a recommendation from Engineer Warren Schlatter.
Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon, was awarded the general road paving contract on a bid of $3,098,461.
Ward Construction Co., Leipsic, received a contract to pave the county airport’s taxiway and the parking lot at the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter on Ohio 15, and provide chip sealing of certain roads.
The Ward Construction contracts are $56,474 for the paving projects; $224,523 for the chip/seal work.
A contract for pavement markings was awarded to Oglesby Construction, Norwalk, on a bid of $125,741.
Meanwhile, Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon, was awarded the contract to construct a new landfill cell using the “best available technology.” The cost is $1,566,384.
New landfill cells are built every few years to allow for the landfill to expand and accept new waste.
Commissioners again noted in a press release concerning Monday’s meeting that “due to COVID-19,” they will hold their regular meetings only once per week “for essential business only.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.