As expected, a rate increase proposal for the Defiance County Landfill is on its way.
County Engineer Warren Schlatter who manages the county-owned facility on Canal Road near Defiance, proposed the increases to Defiance County commissioners during their meeting Monday. Commissioners have the final say on such an increase, and will make a decision in the future.
The proposal follows a rate increase that went into effect at the Henry County Landfill near Malinta last week. That county’s commissioners raise tire disposal rates in a range from 10 cents per pound to 15 cents per pound, effective last Wednesday.
Schlatter had informed commissioners previously that he would propose an increase if Henry County raised rates. The reason: tires taken by Defiance County’s landfill are transferred to Henry County which has a tire shredder and gives shreds away free of charge.
He proposed that the landfill introduced a new system that charges those with large amounts of tires a price per pound, reflecting the same as Henry County’s rates. As it stands, Defiance County charges for each tire.
“The fairest thing to do is if they (landfill customers) have a significant number of tires, and just tires, we want to have them just run out on the scales,” said Schlatter. “We’re not trying to make anything, we’re not trying to lose anything.”
Under his proposal, the disposal cost for individual passenger vehicle tires would go from $2 to $4 while the amounts for tires on rims would increase from $3 to $5, and for semi tires from $7.50 to $10.
Rates for all others would stay the same.
“... in the checking we’ve done we probably have our weights a little bit lighter for car tires,” said Schlatter. “We think they’re high enough from what we’re seeing. We’re probably charging too much on those and not enough on the smaller ones.”
Tire disposal has not been a money-making enterprise to the landfill, according to figures provided by Schlatter.
He said the landfill lost $1,300 on tires in February although other months have lost far less.
In another landfill-related matter, Schlatter informed commissioners that Preble County has purchased a used trash compactor from Defiance County for $75,000.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.