Defiance County commissioners approved two annexation requests in Hicksville Township during their Thursday meeting.

Each is in section 20, located southwest of the Hicksville village limits, and is requested by property owners Justin and Heather Kuhn.

The first is for 2.08 acres of land and the second is for one acre.

Both were presented by Defiance attorney Michel Wahl, agent for the petitioners.

Hicksville Village Council must still approve the annexations.

In other business, commissioners:

• met with Bill Brandt of Customized Information Systems to provide an update on computer upgrade projects.

• received an update from Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning.

