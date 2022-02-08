Defiance County commissioners approved a tax incentive package for a large senior living facility investment in Hicksville during their Monday meeting.
A related resolution passed by commissioners provides Hicksville Health Facilities, LLC/Vancrest of Hicksville, LLC, with an 80%, 10-year abatement of new property taxes for its planned $11 million facility at 4215 Ohio 18 on Hicksville’s northwest edge. The abatement will apply to a $9.1 million investment in real property while the total investment will be $11 million.
The company plans to build a new facility — measuring 51,400 square feet — to replace the one it now operates in Hicksville. This would expand Vancrest’s nursing home capacity from 61 to 75 beds and add 50-60 assisted living units.
According to Defiance County’s economic development director, Erika Willitzer, 15 new jobs will be created as part of the agreement while 31 will be retained.
Construction is expected to begin in the spring with completion in 2023.
“They’re ready to go,” Willitzer told commissioners. “They’ve been doing a lot of work behind the scenes.”
In return for the tax abatement incentive, Hicksville Health Facilities has agreed to make annual donations to local schools. This includes $10,992 to Hicksville Exempted Village Schools and $2,198 to Four County Career Center.
The schools have signed off on the deal, according to Willitzer, while Hicksville Township trustees and the Village of Hicksville are supportive. She noted that the company plans to annex its land into the village.
Indeed, commissioners approved a related annexation request for 8.452 acres.
Earlier Monday, Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter presented his weekly report.
He spent time explaining the county highway department’s response to last week’s snowstorm, noting some difficulties with road drifting Friday morning.
Schlatter also provided a recap of numbers for the county landfill showing that sales in January totaled $404,702.55 from 48,119 cubic yards of waste. This was the largest amount of cubic yards ever for January, Schlatter said.
Additionally, he explained the details of his regular landfill reports, primarily for the benefit of new Commissioner Jim Hall, sworn in last week to fill the position vacated by Ryan Mack. Mack stepped down to take the assistant Defiance city administrator’s position before his expected elevation to administrator in June.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• opened bids with Schlatter on asphalt road materials and crushed aggregate. Bids were received from Asphalta Materials, Inc. and K-Tech Specialty Coating for one contract, and Custar Stone Co.; Stoneco, Inc.; Stafford Gravel; and LaFarge for the crushed aggregate contract. The bids were taken under advisement with contracts to be awarded at a later time.
• received a legal update from Russ Herman, an assistant county prosecutor.
