Defiance County commissioners approved a tax incentive for an expanding company and opened bids on a project project during their meeting Thursday.
Commissioners approved an enterprise zone agreement requested by Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Director Erika Willitzer for Fort Winchester Investment Partners, LLC, and DECKED, LLC, for a new industrial speculation building at 25401 Elliott Road on Defiance's northside.
Located due north of DECKED's Elliott Road plant — itself a speculation building before the company filled it several years ago — the new building is nearing completion. It is being constructed by Fort Winchester Investment Partners and will be leased to DECKED for a business expansion.
According to Willitzer, Fort Winchester will invest $4.5 million in building improvements while DECKED's construction investment will total $2,747,000. But DECKED's investment in utility and infrastructure as well as equipment and machinery is expected to reach $19,294,000.
The agreement will allow a 60% abatement of real property taxes for 10 years. Only $7.24 million of the entire investment will be covered by the agreement.
In return, DECKED has agreed to create 36 full-time jobs during a specified period with 13 of them coming on this year, five in 2024, 11 in 2025 and seven in 2026.
The company pegs the additional payroll when all 36 jobs are added at $2,183,514.17.
According to a news release issued by county commissioners concerning Thursday's meeting "if DECKED, LLC, fails to maintain at least 75% of the number of employee positions estimated to be created under this agreement for each year during three consecutive years after the project completion," the company "is required to repay the amount of forgone property taxes abated during the period of time of which employment was less than 75% of the promised retention amount."
Too, DECKED will give preference to "residents of the zone within which the agreement applies relative to residents of the sate who do not reside in the zone when hiring new employees under this agreement."
With commissioners' approval secured, Willitzer will now turn to Defiance City Council for its endorsement.
Addressing a different topic, commissioners opened bids on the replacement this year of the Evansport Road bridge, just north of Schick Road, over the Tiffin River.
Bids were received from RG Zachrich Construction, Inc., Defiance, $1,426,559.10; Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, $1,447,182.38; and Miller Brothers Construction, Inc., $1,479,857.28.
The engineer's estimate was $1.45 million.
Commissioners will award a contract following a review of the bids.
In another matter, commissioners received a monthly update from the county's wastewater supervisor, Brad Fritch.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.