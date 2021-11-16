Support for a pending business development on Defiance’s northside was given by Defiance County commissioners Monday while bids for Sherwood Village’s water tower project came in too high.
Those matters highlighted commissioners regular session when they also discussed s rural transit plan.
Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing an enterprise zone agreement with Keller Logistics Group, 24862 Elliott Road, allowing a tax break on the company’s planned building project on Commerce Drive near Johns Manville’s Carpenter Road plant.
According to the county’s economic developer director, Erika Willitzer, Keller plans to invest $10-11 million to build a $195,000 square-foot packaging facility. An 80% tax abatement on an investment of $7.1 million in real property will be extended to the company for 10 years.
She said Keller will relocate 20 jobs from a facility it sold in Napoleon and add 20 more jobs with others possible in the future. The project will begin in May with completion in December, according to the agreement.
Keller also is planning to build a 100,000 square-foot speculation building in Napoleon, as the company also had been subject to an enterprise zone agreement in that town for the facility near Campbell’s Soup Company which it recently sold.
Moving to another matter, Willitzer provided commissioners with an update of her activities with the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation.
Among the topics discussed was continued interest in what local officials call the “mega site” just west of Defiance. This is an area of land that would provide a developer with a site for constructing a large manufacturing enterprise.
Willitzer said three companies are showing general interest in the site.
She also informed them that manufacturing day held on Nov. 6 at Northwest State Community College for high school students went well.
Also Monday, commissioners opened bids on Sherwood Village’s plan to construct a new water tower. However, the three bids received each exceeded the estimate provided by Access Engineering Solutions, LLC, Celina, by at least 10%.
Although commissioners took the bids under advisement Monday, they will have to be rejected because of how far they exceeded the engineer’s estimate ($1.1 million). The project will be rebid in the future.
The following base bids were offered: Phoenix Fabricators & Erectors, LLC, Avon, Ind., $1,274,267; Maguire Iron, Sioux Falls, S.D., $1,335,000; and Caldwell Tanks, Louisville, Ky., $1,417,000.
Commissioners are involved in the bidding process due to the project’s community development block grant through the state. This will provide $500,000.
The project will replace the town’s aging water tower.
Later Monday, commissioners met with Kim Lammers, mobility manager with Maumee Valley Planning Organization, to discuss a rural transit plan.
She requested that commissioners submit requests for proposals from non-profit organizations as a state designee for such a plan.
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky said his colleagues would take the matter under consideration. Previously, commissioners expressed concern because the idea didn’t appear to be “fiscally appealing to us,” he told Lammers.
However, commissioners were assured by Lammers that the county would not be subject to any mandatory additional cost.
Lammers indicated that a nonprofit organization could receive grant funding for a transit plan, and be responsible for the required 20% percent match. But she added that “I can’t say that they wouldn’t come to you and ask for that.”
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter for his weekly report.
• received a legal update from the county prosecutor’s office.
• approved the vacation of part of Third and Market streets in Brunersburg along with certain alleys.
