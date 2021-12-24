Rates for Defiance County sewer customers will be increasing in February.
That’s because county commissioners approved a five-year package of increases during their meeting Thursday. The increases will affect sewer use among customers on county-owned systems after Feb. 1 and will be billed in March.
The new rates follow those recommended by Ohio Rural Community Assistance Program (RCAP), a nonprofit agency, which conducted a rate study and made a presentation to commissioners during a meeting in May.
County-owned systems include Auglaize (south of Defiance), an express sewer north of Defiance that takes in Lake Christi Meadows, Evansport and Middle Gordon Creek near Hicksville.
The rates will go to $68.75 per month in the first year — a considerable increase from $50.40, for example, for residents served by the express sewer — followed by $73.22 in year two and subsequent 3% increases in years 3-5.
The cost of a vacant lot also would rise to $35.25, a move contested in recent commissioners’ meetings by one Noble Township resident, former Defiance County Commissioner Otto Nicely. (The cost for a vacant lot in a mobile home park will be $7.10).
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky — reflecting a recommendation in the RCAP study — would like the county to combine its sewer systems and create a district with its own board. This would include only county-owned systems.
The transition to a district would involve a number of legal steps, he noted following Thursday’s meeting.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved new rules and regulations for the operation of county sewers.
These will be posted on the county’s website eventually, according to the county’s wastewater supervisor, Brad Fritch.
The most significant change, perhaps, is a requirement that certain entities — such as churches, hospitals and schools — install flow meters so the county can monitor what’s coming into its systems. Such institutions will be charged $4.92 for an additional 150 gallons of wastewater generated per day.
Earlier, Fritch had discussed the possibility of alleviating pressure on one county-owned sewer near Switzer and Haller roads.
He would like to run a line through Brunersburg and under U.S. 24 before joining a city-owned pump station north of Defiance. As this would require cooperation with Defiance city officials, he plans to discuss the matter initially with the city’s wastewater superintendent, Mark Lehnert.
This would not lessen the load going to the city, he noted, but would diversify it.
Too, Fritch discussed the possibility of moving an assistant in his office to 40 hours, noting that this is provided in the 2022 budget. However, the department’s budget — part of the county’s special funds — has to yet be approved by commissioners and will be considered in January.
Commissioners approved the county’s 2022 general fund last week.
In other business, commissioners:
• awarded a contract to Richland Co. & Associates, Defiance, to reroof the Defiance County East building. The cost will be $144,312.
• received the 2021 annual report from the Defiance County OSU Extension Office. It noted that 475 4-H members in 25 clubs completed 1,472 projects in 2021. On the crop front, Defiance County saw a 54% reduction in vomitoxin.
