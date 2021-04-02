Defiance County commissioners approved four pavement-related contracts during their Thursday meeting, and rejected a fifth.

Contracts were awarded for the following:

• proposal B: countywide paving — Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon, $3,073,846.

• proposal C: chip sealing work — Ward Construction, Leipsic, $159,559.60.

• proposal D: paving in Hicksville and Milford townships — Gerken Paving Inc., $718,873.

• pavement marking: Oglesby Construction Inc., Norwalk, $176,883.36.

A bid from Gerken Paving ($73,704.75) for "proposal A" — to complete paving work in Sherwood, Ney and Brunersburg — was rejected because the price exceeded the engineer's estimate by 10%.

