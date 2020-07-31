Defiance County commissioners approved the DeGryse Ditch project during their Thursday meeting.
Commissioners had received certification on July 6 of the project north of Ney, which was petitioned to the county's soil and water conservation office.
The project calls for construction beginning where the ditch outlets into Lick Creek and continuing approximately 4,000 feet due west along the north side of Scott Road to the northeast intersection of Scott Road and U.S. 127, according to commissioners.
Work will consist of constructing a new, deeper ditch in place of the existing road ditch to better handle the flow of water off adjacent land.
The soil and water conservation office conducted a viewing and public hearing for the project. Its board of supervisors determined that the cost of the proposed project will be less than the benefits; the improvement is necessary; will be conducive to the public welfare; will improve water management and development in the county in which the district is located to the advantage of lands located in it; and will aid lands in the area by promoting the economical, environmental or social development of the area.
The estimated cost of the project is $98,124.32.
In accordance with Ohio Revised Code Section 940.29, and following the recommendation of the district supervisor for the board of supervisors of the county soil and water office, county commissioners approved the project.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• received a quarterly update from Julie Voll, Defiance County Family and Children First Council coordinator. She stated that the current situation with the coronavirus has presented obstacles for service coordination, however, she has been able to work through those with the continued cooperation and support of community organizations.
• met with Ron Cereghin, county maintenance supervisor, for a monthly update. He provided an update on county projects and discussed the condition of the courthouse boiler.
