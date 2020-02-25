Defiance County commissioners approved a new contract for energy supply during their Monday meeting.
Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy — the authorized consultant for the County Commissioners Association of Ohio — reviewed final quotes for the electricity aggregation program, which allows customers in participating townships to receive discounts on the transmission portion of their electric bills.
After review of the revised pricing, Palmer Energy recommended the county approve a two-year agreement with AEP Energy at a rate of $0.4232 per kWh. This is an estimated annual savings of $17,500 over the current rate, according to county commissioners.
Commissioners approved the recommendation.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Engineer Warren Schlatter for his weekly update on the county highway department and landfill.
• received a monthly update from Brad Fritch, Defiance County’s wastewater operations director. He reported billing out $65,586.74 and collecting $72,679.95 in January, with expenses of $77,897.91.
• met with Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray and his assistant, Russ Herman, for an update on various legal matters.
