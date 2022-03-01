Defiance County commissioners approved a new contract during their Monday meeting for electricity supplied to county facilities.
The contract with Dynegy was OK’d following discussions with Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy. She is a consultant with the County Commissioners Association of Ohio and assists various area county commissioners in approving new electric aggregation contracts that allow savings on power supplies by those participating in the programs.
The new agreement is up for renewal in May.
Requests for proposals from power suppliers were sent to 10 companies, with eight responding, according to commissioners.
Dynegy’s contract will cover Defiance County government-owned facilities at a cost of $0.4243 kilowatt per hour. This represents an increase over the current rate of $0.053773 kilowatt per hour.
Also Monday, commissioners met with Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter for his regular update.
Among other topics, he informed commissioners that the county landfill on Canal Road, which his office manages, has taken receipt of a new bulldozer. The cost of the equipment, made in Brazil and ordered in March 2021, is $914,000, according to Schlatter.
The bulldozer will be used to move waste from trucks at the landfill and spread it out “at the working face of the landfill,” according to Schlatter. He added that the new machine will allow the county to evaluate “older machines for potential rebuilding or sale.”
The county owns three other bulldozers (one purchased used in 2016, one rebuilt in 2017 and one rebuilt in 2019), he explained.
Commissioners also discussed with Schlatter the possibility of repaving Biede Avenue near the county sheriff’s office.
In other business Monday, commissioners received the regular update on legal matters from Russ Herman, assistant county prosecutor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.