Defiance County commissioners agreed to a new electric aggregation contract for six county townships during their Thursday meeting.
Meeting with Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy — a Toledo firm which partners with the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) to provide energy procurement services to local officials — commissioners discussed renewing the aggregation agreement with Adams, Farmer, Highland, Noble, Richland and Tiffin townships. Voters in those townships had approved ballot issues previously allowing the electric aggregation program to proceed.
Palmer Energy purchases power on commissioners' behalf, allowing savings on a portion of participating consumers' monthly electricity bills.
Commissioners approved a new agreement through December 2023 with Energy Harbor with a price of 4.65 cents per kilowatt hour. This is a slight improvement over the rate (4.859 cents per hour) in the current contract which expires in May.
The new agreement with Energy Harbor, which will become effective in the June billing cycling, was recommended by CCAO's service corporation and Palmer Energy.
Energy Harbor's price was slightly less than Dynegy's proposed rate (4.667 cents per kilowatt hour). Other bidders were AEP Energy, Volunteer, and Constellation and MidAmerican.
According to commissioners, Palmer Energy will inform affected consumers about the upcoming contract in coming weeks via letter.
In other business Thursday, commissioners received the monthly update from the county's wastewater operations supervisor, Brad Fritch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.