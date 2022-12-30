Defiance County commissioners approved the county’s 2023 general during their meeting Thursday showing a considerable increase.
The general fund totals $16,712,105.27, or 6.7% higher than the amount set aside for 2022.
The budget includes a suggested 3.5% raises for county employees, although this is left up to each county elected official running a department. (This is in addition to employee bonuses granted in 2022 with American Rescue Plan Act money: $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time employees.)
Two large increases in 2023 will be for employee health insurance allocations, going from $1,735,500 to $1,974,000, and the county prosecutor’s office, which will go from $645,508 to $808,519.
The latter includes several components.
One is that the prosecutor’s office plans to add an administrative assistant who will be earn approximately $19 per hour to provide a variety of tasks, including clerical and paralegal work, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray.
Office employees also will receive wage increases in the 5-6% range on average, he noted.
And Murray was successful in applying for a funding change through common pleas court that will allow more county funds to be allocated in his budget, rather than those from special revenue funds provided from outside sources. These still can and will be used when available, he indicated, but the change will provide a more certain funding source.
Finally, Murray informed The Crescent-News that his caseload has risen in recent years.
“Part of the increase is due to a substantial increase in the number of cases in the last several years being processed by my office,” he stated.
The largest 2023 general fund expenditures, with 2022 adopted figures in parenthesis, include:
• sheriff, $2,336,707 ($2,247,453).
• employee health insurance, $1,974,000 ($1,735,500).
• regional jail, $1,850,000 ($1,780,000).
• maintenance and operation, $1,158,750 ($1,126,033).
• county commissioners, $818,544 ($809,183).
• prosecuting attorney, $808,519 ($645,828).
• juvenile court, $723,271 ($710,131).
• miscellaneous, $729,499 ($629,799).
• building and grounds, $700,000 ($600,000).
• common pleas court, $668,160 ($645,504).
• Defiance County East maintenance building, $640,000 ($400,000).
• agriculture, $461,752 ($423,358).
• board of elections, $456,591 ($411,999).
• county auditor, $361,166 ($361,543).
• veterans relief, $317,413 ($326,661).
• juvenile probation, $289,740 ($285,619).
• courthouse security, $245,077 ($290,987).
• clerk of courts, $242,323 ($239,980).
• municipal court, $232,986 ($211,524).
• probate court, $219,323 ($195,529).
• county treasurer, $193,237 ($185,439).
• county recorder, $190,309 ($185,422).
• public safety coordinator, $172,916 ($156,425).
• adult probation, $163,576 ($153,715).
• coroners office, $151,203 ($136,656).
Commissioners plan to approve the county’s special funds — generally those with their own funding sources — in early 2023. These include such things as the county highway department/engineer, senior services and county landfill operations.
In another matter Thursday, commissioners received an update from the county’s wastewater operations supervisor, Brad Fritch.
He reported that his office billed out $85,293.19 for November and collected $74,489.65 while expenses totaled $154,825.61.
