Defiance County commissioners approved another Washington Township drainage project during Thursday meeting.
Their approval will allow the county's soil and water conservation office to proceed with the Guilford Tile project near Blosser and Coy roads. The estimated cost is $131,672.40, according to commissioners.
A schedule of damages includes a payment of $240 to one landowner for the conversion of agricultural land to grassed waterway and outlet erosion protection.
The soil and water office's board of supervisors had certified the project to commissioners following a viewing and public hearing.
Earlier this week, commissioners also approved a drainage project on Moon Road in Washington Township.
In another matter Thursday, commissioners approved an addition to this year's county employee holiday schedule, as well as next year's schedule.
The addition is the closure of county offices at noon on New Year's Eve Day.
