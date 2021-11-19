A contract has been approved for a large bridge project next year just south of Defiance.
Defiance County commissioners okayed the contract for the Harding Road bridge during their regular meeting Thursday when they also discussed continued labor shortages for the county's senior services agency (see below).
The bridge contact went to Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, on a bid of $874,234.90. The engineer's estimate was $910,178.
Other bidders were Eagle Bridge Co., Sidney, $957,538.55; and Miller Brothers Construction, Archbold, $987,452.
The concrete deck of the bridge — built in 1972 — will be removed and replaced while the beams will stay. Work is expected to begin in early 2022 with completion in mid-August.
In another matter Monday, Defiance County Senior Services Director Amy Francis provided her monthly update.
As with many other entities and businesses, labor shortages are providing challenges for her agency, she indicated.
According to Francis, the agency is down nine employees. This has caused officials to switch people around to fill positions.
"We're doing a lot of cross training," she said. "Every day it's like a chess game. We're all having to pitch in and help where we can."
The center has had particular difficulty finding transportation drivers.
Despite the challenges, Commissioner David Kern complimented Francis and her staff, noting the day-to-day uncertainities when they come to work each day.
"That's great work," he said.
Francis reported that attendance at the Defiance Senior Center is "hanging steady" as "we're not seeing any huge increase." However, a large group (66) was signed up for the center's Thanksgiving lunch Thursday (Nov. 18).
Speaking generally about senior center activities, Francis noted that a Halloween contest was held recently with about 50 seniors involved, so "we're starting to see fun stuff happening again in the center."
A scam seminar also was provided to seniors recently with Alex Naton of the city police department making a presentation, according to Francis.
"It was really good," she said.
Francis also reported that senior services provided 5,595 meals to seniors in October and provided 161 trips covering 1,659 miles.
Later Thursday morning, commissioners met with Christina Deehr of Maumee Valley Planning Organization to discuss another senior services matter — an amendment to a grant that will allow purchase of a handicap accessible vehicle for the agency.
A coronavirus community development block grant through the state is being amended to allow for the purchase. The cost has increased from $53,445 to $88,445.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• rejected bids for Sherwood's proposed water tower replacement. Bids were opened Monday, but exceeded the engineer's estimate by 10%, thus requiring their rejection. The project will be rebid at a later date.
• received an update from Brad Fritch, county wastewater supervisor.
• met with the county's maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, for an update.
