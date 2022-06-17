Defiance County commissioners hosted a second public hearing on a low- to moderate-income housing program application during their regular Thursday meeting.
The meeting was handled by Liz Keel of Maumee Valley Planning Organization, which administers the Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) program with federal dollars.
The Maumee Valley South CHIP Consortium — composed of Defiance County, Paulding County and the City of Defiance — can receive $1.15 million in 2022.
First public hearings were held previously in the aforementioned political subdivisions.
Commissioners approved application for the funds.
Available in program year 2022 is:
• $770,000 to rehab 11 owner-occupied units.
• $216,000 to repair 12 owner-occupied units.
• $138,000 for administration and fair housing.
• $16,000 to repair two rental homes.
• $10,000 to provide tenant-based rental assistance for two units.
Also Thursday, commissioners met with Defiance County Senior Services Director Amy Francis for her monthly update.
She reported that 5,447 meals were provided to the county’s senior citizens in May while 200 trips to appointments were provided.
Too, Francis reported on an Area Office of Aging program that provides $50 coupons to low-income senior citizens for use at farmers markets.
Applications at www.areaofficeonaging.com are available, and these can be received through the mail by contacting the Area Office on Aging (419-382-0624), based in Toledo.
Francis told commissioners that the Area Office on Aging has sent out 13,000 coupons in northwest Ohio.
Additionally, Francis reported on an Alzheimer’s forum held on June 2 with 10 community members in attendance.
“It went really well,” she said, adding that an Alzheimer’s support group plans to reach out to local ministers in an effort to educate them on the disease’s early signs.
“I don’t know how that will go — that’s the chapter that deals with it ... just a way to try to reach out to the community to know the signs of Alzheimer’s and to know what kind of community resources are available to them.”
She said a caregiver support groups meets once a month while a regional representative provides fee counseling “for family members that need it.”
In other business, commissioners:
• met electronically with officials from Paulding County and DeKalb County, Ind., to review joint ditch maintenance assessments. These were approved by commissioners.
• met in executive session with Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel and attorney Marc Fishel to discuss contract negotiations with the county deputies association. No action was taken.
