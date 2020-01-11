Defiance County commissioners approved assignments to various boards during their Thursday meeting.
All three commissioners will be members of the county planning commission, Four County Joint Solid Waste District Board, local emergency planning committee, Four County Joint Board of Commissioners, investment advisory committee and Northwest Ohio Commissioners and Engineers Association.
Other assignments, by commissioner, include:
• Ryan Mack — board of revision, Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) Executive Committee, county planning commission executive committee, Maumee Valley Watershed Steering Committee and MRBPLG, county records commission, CIC board of trustees, Defiance County land bank, E-911 Board, and NACo-Telecommunications and Technology Committee.
• Mick Pocratsky — Area 7, Four County Solid Waste District policy committee, Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center Board, workforce committee, Family and Children First Council, Maumee Valley Guidance Center Board and nuisance taskforce committee.
• Gary Plotts — Area Office on Aging, Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio Financial Overview Committee, Defiance County land bank, Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission, revolving loan fund committee, Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio Board, Maumee Valley Planning Organization Facility governing board and United Way-EFSP/FEMA .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.