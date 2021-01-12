Defiance County commissioners approved their special funds for 2021 during their Monday meeting.
The funds total $68,184,139, compared to the amount appropriated for 2020 ($63,549,627).
The largest amount ($21,483,016) is for the county’s landfill on Canal Road, and is up 2.5% over the amount appropriated for 2020 ($20,948,653).
According to Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter, who manages the landfill, the difference basically represents the amount of money the facility brought in above expenses last year. Such profit has allowed landfill rates to remain stable for 15 or more years.
“Those rates have been very flat for a long time, probably 15 years or more,” Schlatter told The Crescent-News, noting that the landfill has been profitable for at least six years without interruption. “The goal is to keep them as flat as long as we can. In many ways the profits are because the volume is up and the costs haven’t necessarily risen with them.”
Schlatter informed commissioners Monday during his weekly update that landfill sales totaled $5,207,869 in 2020, the second highest amount ever. This was generated from 616,720 cubic yards of waste taken to the landfill.
He noted that the landfill account takes into account future landfill cell expansions which cost millions of dollars, as well as the possibility of equipment repairs or replacement. A single trash compactor, for example, costs $800,000-$900,000.
Related to the landfill account, but separate in the county budget is $6,755,090 in “enterprise funds,” compared to $6,680,845 for 2020. These dollars are used to cover the landfill’s Ohio EPA-required closure and post closure funds that will be used to care for the facility after it closes.
The second largest special fund is “roads, bridges, culverts” at $7,020,005, compared to the 2020 amount ($7,033,311).
These funds are used to operate the county engineer’s office and county highway department. The major funding source for these accounts is motor vehicle license and gas taxes.
Also set aside as a special fund for 2021 is the county senior services agency budget ($2,456,186). This compares to $2,127,627 in 2020.
Most of the agency’s funding is provided by the county’s 1.4-mill, five-year senior services levy.
Other major special funds for 2021, with 2020 appropriation amounts in parenthesis, include:
• internal service fund (county employee health insurance), $5,920,444 ($5,222,253).
• community development block grant, $4,977,339 ($2,132,274).
• capital projects, $3,215,538 ($3,542,815).
• debt service, $2,829,159 ($2,867,255).
• E911 communications center, $1,671,868 ($1,647,385).
• ditch maintenance, $1,490,171 ($1,405,367).
• engineer construction-federal, $608,000 ($949,033).
• real estate assessment fund, $1,159,553 ($778,509).
• sanitary sewer district, $1,065,300 ($1,140,654).
• child support enforcement agency, $1,052,838 ($1,106,520).
• certificate of title administration, $492,769 ($605,964).
• motor vehicle/gasoline tax, $482,015 ($501,348). This represents Ohio Public Works Commission grants for road construction projects.
• county lodging tax, $473,737 ($505,037).
• common pleas court probation, $455,823 ($0).
• placement fund, juvenile probation, $384,082 ($388,065).
• solid waste district, $338,867 ($277,279).
• revolving loan fund, $309,819 ($208,343).
• community control supervision, $297,283 ($76,884).
• county infrastructure revolving loan, $255,896 ($199,043).
• dog and kennel (county dog warden), $243,452 ($216,303).
• county planning commission, $206,348 ($196,948).
• housing revolving loan fund, $203,823 ($133,643).
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• approved interest ($2,710,011) and unappropriated funds ($2,026,552) for 2021.
• met with Defiance County CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer and Carla Hinkle, workforce development manager, for a monthly update.
• received a legal update from the county engineer’s office.
