Defiance County commissioners approved the county's 2021 general fund during their Thursday meeting, with a slight increase.
The general fund, which handles many day-to-day expenditures, totals $14,710.527, a 2.21% increase over the amount approved in the 2020 budget.
The budget includes only one planned new hire — in the county recorder's office — but this would fill a position that has been vacant for some time, according to Commissioner Ryan Mack.
Another change that has contributed to the slight general fund spending increase is the way certain costs — for indigent defense costs and the portion of elected officials' salary provided by the state — are recorded. Whereas the county had been adding those funds to the general fund when received, this will reflect up front what is spent for the year, Mack explained.
"A change in accounting is the big difference," he said. "This reflects more accurately what we are spending."
The budget also includes 1.5% pay increases for county employees, as well as those passed along to the county's elected officials. These cannot be changed in-term under state law, so their increases may be different than other employees.
"The goal was to try and remain conservative going into 2021," said Mack. "With the pandemic still going on, we wanted to make sure were able to keep some cash freed up just in case. We don't know where things are taking us."
Estimated revenue for the general fund includes: tax receipts, $8,332,900 (county sales tax is the main source); carry-over from previous year, $5,200,000; department fees, $1,130,750; department refunds, $832,500; interest income, $610,000; department intergovernmental, $423,870; department sales and service, $351,000; department fines, $68,200; department licenses, $1,500.
The general fund's largest amounts, with 2020 adopted figures in parenthesis, are:
• insurance, $2,616,000 ($2,549,200).
• regional jail fund, $1,780,000 ($1,780,000).
• sheriff, $1,723,397 ($1,689,669).
• maintenance and operation, $1,011,500 ($1,016,500).
• commissioners, $733,118 ($747,292).
• juvenile court, $610,219 ($540,723).
• common pleas court, $556,891 ($524,250).
• prosecuting attorney, $535,487 ($509,652).
• buildings and grounds, $500,000 ($500,000).
• miscellaneous, $459,799 ($387,449).
• agriculture, $409,450 ($409,450).
• Defiance County East maintenance building, $400,000 ($400,000).
• children services, $315,625 ($315,625).
• auditor, $298,237 ($303,791).
• board of elections, $296,132 ($330,134).
• veterans relief, $290,922 ($289,265).
• courthouse security, $238,960 ($238,960).
• juvenile probation, $230,005 ($238,992).
• clerk of courts, $220,079 ($213,063).
• municipal court, $200,360 ($175,360).
• probate court, $170,677 ($169,850).
• treasurer, $152,524 ($149,413).
• recorder, $150,171 ($115,031).
• public safety coordinator, $136,550 ($135,300).
• adult probation, $126,522 ($126,522).
• coroner office, $117,691 ($106,650).
The county's largest expenditures are in its special funds, but these will not be approved until late January, according to commissioners.
These include such things as the county highway department, landfill operations and county senior services.
The 2020 special funds totaled 63,549,627.
