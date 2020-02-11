• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to meet with Defiance County Board of Elections officials at 10 a.m. before discussing a grant for a safe room at Camp Lakota at 10:30 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

