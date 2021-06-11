Defiance commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners also plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m. before attending the annual ditch maintenance review with commissioners from Paulding County and DeKalb County, Ind. at 1:30 p.m. in Indiana.

