• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers at 10 a.m. and the county's dog warden, Randy Vogel, at 10:30 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

