Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive an update from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., discuss records scanning with Recorder Cecilia Parsons at 10:30 a.m., meet with Abby Wolfrum at 11 a.m. concerning the 2021 hot air balloon festival and receive an update from Julie Voll of Defiance County Family and Children First Council at 11:30 a.m.

