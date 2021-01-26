• Defiance County
Commissioners agenda:
Defiance County commissioners have five agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to hold a bid opening on the Guilford Tile project at 10 a.m. before receiving updates from Amy Francis of county senior services at 10:30 a.m. and Kevin Hancock of the county soil and water conservation office at 11 a.m.
They plan to hold the fourth quarter county investment advisory committee meeting at 11:30 a.m. and meet with representatives of the North County Trail and Buckeye Trail at 1 p.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
