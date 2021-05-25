• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to hold a second public hearing on community development block grant funds at 10 a.m. with Austin Serna of Maumee Valley Planning Organization before receiving an update from the county coroner, Dr. John Racciato, at 10:30 a.m.

