• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m.

Following general session, commissioners are scheduled to receive updates from county maintenance supervisor Ron Cereghin at 10:30 a.m. and county economic development director Jerry Hayes at 11 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

