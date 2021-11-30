• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. in the Hicksville Village Council room with general session.

Commissioners also plan to hold a bid opening for the Hopkins Street bridge deck replacement at 1 p.m. before discussing the 2022 budget with Prosecutor Morris Murray at 1:30 p.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments