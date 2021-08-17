• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their meeting Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from the county's maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, at 10 a.m. before meeting with Senior Services Director Amy Francis at 10:30 a.m. for an update.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments