• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners are scheduled to hold a fiscal year 2019 audit exit conference with representatives of Julian & Grube, Inc. at 10:30 a.m., meet with Eric Clady of the Defiance County Vererans Affairs Office at 11 a.m. and discuss the AskRail App with Michael Gaynor of GoRail at 11:30 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

