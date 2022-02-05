• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive an update from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. before discussing an enterprise zone agreement for Hicksville Health Facilities at 11 a.m. and receiving a legal update from the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m.

