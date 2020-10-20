• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive an update from Kevin Hancock of the county soil and water office at 10 a.m. before opening bids on Tiffin Township's planned flood and drainage project at 10:30 a.m. and discussing a bond anticipation note for the DeGryse Ditch project at 11 a.m. with Treasurer Vickie Myers.

