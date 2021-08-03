• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners will consider dog license fee increases at 10 a.m. before receiving an update from Pat McCauley of the county treasurer's office at 10:30 a.m. and holding a public hearing on the Stuckman Tile and Waterway project at 1:30 p.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

