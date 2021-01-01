• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have several agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m.

Commissioners will handle reorganizational matters to begin the meeting followed by general session at 9:15 a.m., an update from Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and a second public hearing on flood plain regulation revisions at 10:30 a.m.

