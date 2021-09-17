* Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners are scheduled to receive updates from Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and CIC Director Erika Willitzer at 10:30 a.m. before discussing an electric aggregation contract renewal with Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy at 11 a.m. and receiving a legal update from the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m.

