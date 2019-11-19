• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Following an update from county senior services Director Tina Hiler at 10 a.m., commissioners plan to hold 2020 budget hearings with Sheriff Doug Engel at 10:30 a.m. and Judge Joseph Schmenk at 11 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

