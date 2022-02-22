• Defiance County

Defiance commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to open bids at 10 a.m. on the Defiance County East roofing project before receiving an update from the county's wastewater supervisor, Brad Fritch, at 11 a.m.

Commissioners also are scheduled to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

