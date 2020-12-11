• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have five agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. Monday with general session.

Commissioners are scheduled to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., Bruce Clevenger and Teresa Johnson of the OSU Extension Office at 10:30 a.m., Treasurer Vickie Myers at 11 a.m. and the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m. before holding a bid opening at 1 p.m. on renovations to the county children's home.

