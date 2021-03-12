• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners are scheduled to open bids at 10 a.m. on a new landfill cell's construction before receiving an update from CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer at 10:30 a.m. and meeting with Cliff Sher of 7X Energy at 1:30 p.m.

