• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners are scheduled to receive an update from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. before discussing the CCAO deferred compensation program with Joel Smith of Empower Retirement at 10:30 a.m., and meeting with Emma Kirkpatrick and Liz Keel of Maumee Valley Planning Organization at 11 a.m. to review the county's active transportation plan and CHIP program.

